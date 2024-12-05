Live updates: Tsunami warning canceled after strong California earthquake

What to Know Tsunami warning issued for parts of coast from Oregon down to the Santa Cruz area canceled

All evacuation orders issued in Bay Area have been lifted

7.0 magnitude earthquake that triggered tsunami warning was off the California coast near the Mendocino Triple Junction, which is considered "most seismically active part of California."

Preliminary 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck around same time in Humboldt County downgraded to a 4.7 magnitude temblor, USGS reports.

Another temblor reported, an initial preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake County, has been downgraded to a 4.1 magnitude quake, according to the USGS.

Several earthquakes rattled Northern California, including an off-shore 7.0 magnitude temblor that triggered a tsunami warning for parts of the coast.

Here are the latest updates.