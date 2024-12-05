Live updates: Tsunami warning canceled after strong California earthquake

What to Know
- Tsunami warning issued for parts of coast from Oregon down to the Santa Cruz area canceled
- All evacuation orders issued in Bay Area have been lifted
- 7.0 magnitude earthquake that triggered tsunami warning was off the California coast near the Mendocino Triple Junction, which is considered "most seismically active part of California."
- Preliminary 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck around same time in Humboldt County downgraded to a 4.7 magnitude temblor, USGS reports.
- Another temblor reported, an initial preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake County, has been downgraded to a 4.1 magnitude quake, according to the USGS.
Several earthquakes rattled Northern California, including an off-shore 7.0 magnitude temblor that triggered a tsunami warning for parts of the coast.
Here are the latest updates.