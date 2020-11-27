crime

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Sacramento Black Friday Mall Shooting

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting at a Sacramento mall Friday killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds and police were looking for the attacker, authorities said.

Shots were reported shortly after 6 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall, police spokesman Karl Chan said.

One person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, fire officials told KPIX-TV.

Local

Christmas in the Park 1 hour ago

Christmas in the Park: Holiday Tradition Transformed

coronavirus 6 hours ago

San Francisco Reveals New Tool in Coronavirus Fight

The crowded mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police later said the suspect had fled.

“We can confirm at this point that this does appear to be an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter,” Chan said at a news conference.

Other details of the shooting weren't immediately released but Chan urged people who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and said the mall's security camera footage will be examined by homicide detectives.

“We do know that the mall does have a pretty robust surveillance footage," he said.

Gun assaults and homicides have surged in the California capitol, as well as in Los Angeles and other cities. About 40 homicides have been reported this year.

“We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk," Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted. “A gun is never the answer."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

crimeSacramentoBlack Fridaysacramento shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us