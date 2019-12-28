Security Guard Shot, Killed Near Homeless Shelter in East Village

One person was shot and killed in the East Village on Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

An employee at the Alpha Project called 911 after hearing shots outside the temporary shelter located at 1700 Imperial Ave. around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to a nearby hospital and later died, SDPD said.

"I was inside and I thought the gunshots were right outside the door," said shelter resident Sabrina Hilbert. "A lot of people were crying, and I started crying because I have never been so close to death."

The victim was confirmed to be a security guard working for the shelter called "Bridge Shelter 2", CEO Bob McElroy told NBC 7.

The shelter was placed on lockdown for several hours during the investigation with about 128 men and women inside, McElroy said.

During the investigation, police said they believe an unknown suspect or suspects approached the victim and shot him several times.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived and have not yet been arrested as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The city of San Diego opened the 130-bed homeless shelter recently in November. The Alpha Project, which also operates a shelter in downtown San Diego, was tapped to operate the new facility which serves single adults, veterans, and families.

The shelter is next to Interstate 5, just south of the I-5 and State Route 94 intersection.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.