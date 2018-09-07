The FBI is offering $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect who intentionally set fire to a Planned Parenthood building in Watsonville.

The crime was caught on surveillance video and occurred around 4 a.m. on July 20.

Police officials said the fire smoldered for three hours until a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the building and called 911.

Detectives have been working with Cal Fire arson investigators, ATF agents, FBI and U.S. Marshalls to identify the arsonist and follow up on leads.