Fourteen show dogs have been found Thursday in a van, which they were stolen from, abandoned in the woods in Redding, California, according to police. The dogs, breed ranging from rat Terriers, yellow Labradors and Rottweilers, were found locked up back of the van that was parked in direct sunlight. They were dehydrated and hungry but alive, police said. The van was stolen earlier Wednesday from outside an In-N-Out parking lot, according to California Highway Patrol who helped locate the missing van in their helicopter. The driver of the van is a Seattle dog trainer who was on his way to a dog show in Vallejo stopped for lunch and left the car running for the dogs when it was stolen, NBC affiliate KNVN reported. The canines were taken to Haven Humane Society to receive "veterinary service, food, water and loves," Redding police said.