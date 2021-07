A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was felt near Hollister Sunday morning, the USGS reported.

The rattling also affected the areas of Ridgemark, San Juan Bautista, Tres Pinos and Salinas. The quake was reported at around 10: 40 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

No damage has been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.