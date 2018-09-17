2 Deputies Shot in Sacramento County

Two deputies were shot Monday afternoon in Rancho Cordova in Sacramento County, according to NBC-affiliate KCRA.
At least three people -- two deputies and a bystanders -- were transported to a hospital following the shooting near a Pep Boys off Folsom Boulevard. Their conditions were not immediately known.
A suspect is also in custody.
No other information was immediately available.
