2 Deputies Shot in Sacramento County - NBC Bay Area
2 Deputies Shot in Sacramento County

Published 2 hours ago

    KCRA
    Two law enforcement officers were shot Monday afternoon in Rancho Cordova in Sacramento County. (Sept. 17, 2018)

    Two deputies were shot Monday afternoon in Rancho Cordova in Sacramento County, according to NBC-affiliate KCRA.

    At least three people -- two deputies and a bystanders -- were transported to a hospital following the shooting near a Pep Boys off Folsom Boulevard. Their conditions were not immediately known.

    A suspect is also in custody.

    No other information was immediately available.

