California wolf

2 California Wolf Packs Produced Pups in 2021

Is the first time in more than 100 years that California has at least two wolf packs with pups

By The Associated Press

A male wolf collared by Oregon wildlife officials has been spotted in Northern California with another wolf on Dec. 26, 2020, likely a female with whom he is likely to start a new pack, California officials said. The wolf, dubbed OR-85, was spotted along with a companion by a game camera in Siskiyou County.
Scott Sumner/California Department Fish and Wildlife via AP

Two state wolf packs produced pups this year, according to a new report by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Lassen pack in western Lassen and northern Plumas counties has produced litters since 2017, including six pups in 2021.

The Whaleback pack in eastern Siskiyou County consists of a male wolf OR-85 and an uncollared female. They produced at least six pups this year.

A third wolf pack was confirmed in May, but it’s not known if they have bred.

“We’re over the moon knowing that for the first time in more than 100 years, California has at least two wolf packs with pups,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior West Coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In January, federal protections were stripped from wolves across nearly the entire lower 48 states. Wolves are protected in California under the state’s endangered species act, the center says.

Ranchers oppose wolf protections, saying the animals prey on and stress out their livestock.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California wolfCalifornia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us