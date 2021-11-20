2 Children, 2 Adults Killed in Northern California Crash

Two children and two adults were killed Saturday after a person drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

A witness called 911 near 5 a.m. to report a wrong-way driver. The crash involving three vehicles happened minutes later near Eagle Lakes Road in Sierra County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A baby who was being held in the arms of an adult survived and was airlifted to a Nevada hospital, KCRA-TV reported.

The crash involved three vehicles, but all four people who died, including two children under 10-year-old, were riding together.

The wrong-way driver was injured, the television station reported.

CHP officers believe alcohol was a factor and said eastbound I-80 was closed at Highway 20 after the crash and was expected to reopen later Saturday.