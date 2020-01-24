California

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Northern California Small Plane Crash

Wreckage from a plane crash in Northern California.
KCRA

A small plane crashed on a golf course shortly after taking off Friday from the Auburn airport, killing the two people and injuring another, authorities said, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

The plane was a single-engine Stinson Vultee V-77, said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Gregor said the plane crashed about a mile northeast of Auburn Municipal Airport.

California

Trump administration 10 mins ago

California Threatened With Funds Loss Over Abortion Coverage

Stockton 5 hours ago

Hundreds of Military Explosives Found at Stockton Home

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the plane crashed at the Black Oak Golf Course. Video images of the crash site posted on social media by the sheriff's office showed the plane's wreckage among trees.

Scott Parker, commander for the California Highway Patrol in Auburn, said officers responded to the 13000 block of Dry Creek Road after receiving reports of a pilot making a distress call shortly after takeoff.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us