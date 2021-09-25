fawn fire

2 Teams of Bay Area Firefighters Deployed to Fawn Fire in Shasta County

The Fawn Fire has burned 6,820 acres near Shasta Lake

By Bay City News

Firefighters from San Jose and Alameda County were sent to Shasta County to help put out the Fawn Fire, fire officials from those organizations said Friday.

San Jose sent strike team 2309A consisting of 20 firefighters and two battalion chiefs. Alameda County sent eight members of their crew.

The Fawn Fire was 10 contained Friday night, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire officials said the Fawn Fire started late Wednesday afternoon and has burned 6,820 acres near Shasta Lake.

