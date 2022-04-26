Lake Tahoe

25-Year-Old Bay Area Man Dies After Fall at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 25-year-old Bay Area man died after falling while skiing at Palisades Tahoe resort last weekend, according to officials.

Kyle Moffat of San Francisco was found unresponsive off the closed Sunnyside trail Saturday afternoon, officials said. He was treated on the mountain before being transported to Tahoe Forest Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Citing preliminary findings, the resort said Moffat fell and suffered head trauma. He was not wearing a helmet.

Moffat's exact cause of death is still under investigation, the resort said.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to family and friends of the deceased," the resort said in a statement.

