3 Children Dead, Mother Injured in Merced County Apartment

The incident was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide attempt, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

Three children under the age of 8 years old were found dead Wednesday in a Merced County apartment and a woman was hospitalized with apparently self-inflicted injuries, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to the home on Brice Street in Le Grand shortly after 2 p.m. to check on the residents' welfare and found the children dead inside the home, according to a Sheriff's Office statement.

The injured woman also was found and taken to a hospital, the statement said. It didn't describe her injuries or her condition.

Authorities also didn't say how the children died or whether they were related to the woman.

However, the incident was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide attempt, authorities said.

Le Grand is an unincorporated community of about 1,800 people located about a dozen miles east of Merced.

