Monterey County

3 Shot to Death at a House Party in Monterey County

Getty

A shooting at an Airbnb rental being used for a house party left three people dead in Castroville, authorities said.

Monterey County Sheriff deputies responded to the home Monday on reports of shots fired and found three males shot to death inside and outside the home. All were from Salinas, KSBW-TV reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

By the time police arrived, potential witnesses had already fled the party, said John Thornburg, spokesman for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department.

California

California 59 mins ago

California Changes Course on Schools Enforcing Mask Mandate

Monterey County 2 hours ago

Small Plane Crashes Into Monterey County Home

“We don’t know exactly if people were uninvited or invited or weren’t supposed to be there. (We're) still trying to figure that out. We just know the party was going on, something went sideways,” Thornburg said.

Investigators were trying to locate the person or persons who rented the home on Airbnb. They are asking for anyone who may have information regarding the shooter or shooters to contact them.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Monterey CountyCalifornia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us