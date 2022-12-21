38 Puppies Survive Car Crash in Texas While Being Transported to San Diego Animal Shelter

Thirty-eight puppies survived a car crash Tuesday that occurred in Texas as they were being transported to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Louisiana.

An animal transportation vehicle carrying 40 puppies from the Heart of Louisiana Humane Society was headed to a hotel for an overnight rest when the car hit the center median and flipped in Longview, Texas. The driver was able to get out and call for help. Police were able to shut down the freeway, flip the vehicle upright and tow it away. Assessments were done by firemen on the puppies and an emergency vet was called to the scene. Two puppies did not survive the accident.

“In my 23 years at the center, I have never experienced this type of a tragedy,” stated Helen Woodward Animal Center VP of Development Renee Resko. “We’ve all been so fortunate to just expect that each transport will arrive safely. There is so much care put into these journeys by the participating shelters and the transportation companies who do all of this for the love of the animals."

The 38 surviving puppies arrived Wednesday at the Helen Woodward Animal Center where they received an additional medical assessment. One puppy did suffer a broken leg and another does have some mild head trauma.

Puppies who are deemed healthy may be available for adoption as early as this weekend.

“We are incredibly moved by the severity of the accident and the miracle of how many of them not only survived but were safe from injury," said Helen Woodward Adoption Services Director Kendall Schulz.

Helen Woodward Animal Center and Heart of Louisiana have partnered on over 40 transports since 2020. The partnership has saved nearly 2,000 orphaned pets who've been pulled from overburdened kennels. Over 90% of pets from the Helen Woodward Animal Center arrive from overcrowded shelters across the county.