A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported Saturday morning, according to the USGS.

The earthquake was reportedly felt at around 6:42 a.m. near Pinnacles, Tres Pinos, Soledad, Hollister and Salinas.

No damage has been reported.

#earthquake. Did you feel it?

USGS reporting two earthquakes this morning , including one with 4.3 magnitude at 6:42 am. They were centered near Pinnacles south of Hollister. pic.twitter.com/a5nhW84GWn — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 2, 2021

A smaller 3.2 earthquake struck 6 minutes before the 4.3 event at 6:42 am. Aftershock sequence now underway, 2.5 most recently. #CAearthquake pic.twitter.com/BSkaImJTh0 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) January 2, 2021