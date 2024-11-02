40,000 California DACA recipients now eligible to sign up for Obamacare

For the first time, Dreamers are eligible for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act, which is expected to impact upwards of 40,000 Californians.

The Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation and allows them to work. Still, healthcare coverage was limited if employers did not provide any.

"I will be applying for Obamacare; it's so crazy that it's basic healthcare; it's just about humanizing our communities," said Flor Martinez Zaragoza of San Jose.

Martinez Zaragoza came to the U.S. when she was just three years old and said access to healthcare is pivotal for her future.

She will join about 500,000 other DACA recipients who can sign up for Obamacare after President Joe Biden finalized the rule in May.

"For the first time, DACA recipients that live in California can not only enroll in Covered CA, they can also access all the financial assistance that we make available," said Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California.

Luis Cortes, who was raised in Redwood City and is a DACA recipient and immigration attorney, said the decision could have a big impact on people's access to preventative care.

"It's a really big deal because we know that access to healthcare is something that is extremely important and could have a significant impact on people's lives," he said.

Despite the move, the future of DACA remains uncertain.

"Currently, DACA is under attack by the state of Texas and a group of other states, who have challenged the program again in a lawsuit trying to end it," Cortes said.

With the election four days away, Martinez Zaragoza said voters should pay attention and understand the weight of this election cycle.

"This election is so important, especially when I think about our DACA recipients, there's so much on the line," she said.