Investigators looking into an explosion at an OC medical building searched two SoCal homes. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 16, 2018. (Published 17 minutes ago)

The FBI said Wednesday that investigators found components for an explosive device at the location in Aliso Viejo of a deadly blast that killed a woman and wounded three others.

FBI investigators have taken wreckage from the site of the blast to a lab in Virginia to determine what it is that caused the blast. FBI officials said that the components found were not consistent with items found at the location, which was a day spa.

The news comes as Orange County Sheriff's officials identified the woman who died in Tuesday's explosion as Ildiko Krajnyak, 40, whose home was searched overnight in Trabuco Canyon. She was the owner of a day spa on the first floor of the building, where the explosion occurred.

Undersheriff Don Barnes says investigators "do not believe at this time that this was an accident."

There have been no arrests in the case.



Federal authorities were searching homes in two Southern California neighborhoods Wednesday in connection with a fatal explosion at an Orange County medical building.

The explosion was an "intentional detonation," and the explosive device was delivered to the building, addressed to a specific person, federal sources told the NBC4 I-Team. The body of a female was removed from the site after the 1 p.m. blast at 11 Mareblu, just off of Route 73.

Deputies escorted people in and out of the building Wednesday morning. Investigators and their command post remained at the scene.

FBI agents also were seen Wednesday morning at a home in the Trabuco Canyon area in connection with the case. The location is about 10 miles east of Aliso Viejo.

Neighborhood resident Maddie Buckley said patrol vehicles arrived in the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The search went on for about eight hours, ending around midday.



Another location connected to the investigation was searched in the Long Beach area. Aerial video showed FBI agents and a search dog on the property. Bomb squad technicians also were at the scene.

Residents said investigators first showed up Tuesday in the neighborhood.

"Someone... knocked on our door and said that we had to get out of the house because they needed to check on explosives next door," said resident Sophie Cauvin-Tellier.

Details about the homes' residents and their connections to the investigation were not immediately available.

Witnesses described chaos in the moments after the early afternoon explosion, which damaged at least two offices.

Investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted Orange County Sheriff's detectives Wednesday morning.

The explosion sparked a fire in the building about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, but it was quickly doused after a large-scale response by fire and sheriff's officials. Authorities initially indicated a car had crashed into the building, but Orange County Fire Authority and sheriff's officials said later that was not the case.

Children were rolled in cribs from Academy on the Hills day care and preschool at 10 Mareblu, just across the street from the blast site. Hundreds of children, from age six weeks to 6 years old, attend the center. Video from the scene showed teachers leading the children along a sidewalk toward the Target.