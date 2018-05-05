A child abduction suspect considered “armed and dangerous” was taken into custody Saturday evening after he abducted his two young daughters, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The abduction prompted an Amber Alert across Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties earlier in the evening.

The alert was called off around 8:30 p.m. The girls were safe in the Willowbrook area, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a 2014 black and purple Dodge Challenger with California plate number 7WKZ957.

Anthony Lee Gaines Jr., 29, was wanted in connection with abducting the girls, ages 5 and 7.

Gaines is described as a black male who is 6'3" and weighs around 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans. He is possibly armed and dangerous, CHP officials said.

Kayleigh Gaines, 7, is described as a black female. She's 4'5" tall with black hair and black eyes. She weighs around 67 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black tights and purple Croc sandals.

Madison Gaines, 5, is also described as a black female. She's 4'1" with black braided hair and brown eyes. She weighs 65 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with three cats on it, blue tights and pink Crocs.