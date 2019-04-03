Man on Bicycle Suspected of Slashing 8 People

He comes up from behind, and slashes his victims, but investigators believe the guy on the bike intends to kill. A young mother talks about how the serial slasher attacked her. (Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019)

Authorities Tuesday released security video of a bicyclist sought for slashing people in the face while riding past them in the South Los Angeles and South Gate areas.

Weeks ago, the man slashed a woman's face in South Gate. On Monday, two of the crimes occurred near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to LAPD Harbor Division detectives, they are now working on a total of eight cases, including the case of Stefany Coboz.

Coboz, a young mother from Wilmington, said after the suspect attacked her, he rode off laughing.

"You never know, he could kill someone," she said.

The violent slashing left Coboz with a deep gash on her neck, and authorities believe the rest of the victims were all slashed in the face.

"He just came in back of me and hit me," Coboz said. "I just started looking at him, he looked back, I grabbed myself full of blood."

The attacker is now the focus of a countywide manhunt from Wilmington to South Gate, to Lynwood and South Los Angeles.

Around those areas, a woman was slashed in the face near Avalon Boulevard and 59th Place.

"The victim reported that a male suspect on a bicycle slashed her face with an unknown object as he rode past her, causing severe injury to the left side of her face and ear," the LAPD reported.

On March 20 about 7:30 a.m., a man was slashed in the face by a bicyclist near Avalon Boulevard and 59th Street in south Los Angeles.

And on March 27 about 11 a.m., a person was severely injured when slashed in the face in South Gate.

The slasher was described as about 18 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighing about 150 pounds, with short hair. He was riding a black and green mountain bike.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call (323) 318-3610, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.