Pilot Does 'Fantastic Job' Landing Plane Safely on Huntington Beach Street, No One Hurt

A small Cessna plane miraculously landed safely on a Huntington Beach street Friday when the plane lost power. (Published 39 minutes ago)

A small plane landed on an Orange County street Friday afternoon, and miraculously no one was hurt thanks to the pilot's deft maneuvering, authorities said.

The plane reportedly landed safely on a Huntington Beach street near Hamilton Avenue and Newland Street.

She did a "fantastic job," Huntington Beach police said.

John Wayne Airport‏ tweeted that a Cessna Skyhawk heading to the airport lost power, but was able to safely land on a street in Huntington Beach. There was no impact to airport operations.



Surveillance footage captured the amazing moments when the plane goes racing down a busy street in Huntington Beach.

Officers on scene said the pilot was extremely calm, and no one was injured.

They also said "clearly this could have been much worse."

Hamilton between Newland and Seaforth will be closed for unknown duration.

The FAA and NTSB are expected to respond to questions about the incident.



