Starting Jan. 1, 2018, co-pet owners who get divorced will receive some guidance when they try to decide "who gets the pet?"

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill, authored by Assemblymember Bill Quirk of Hayward, into law Thursday that will give judges more direction about how to handle pet custody disputes in divorce proceedings.

“There is nothing in statute directing judges to treat a pet differently from any other type of property we own. However, as a proud parent of a rescued dog, I know that owners view their pets as more than just property. They are part of our family, and their care needs to be a consideration during divorce proceedings,” Quirk said in a statement.

One of the pet owner can petition the court for sole or joint ownership of the pet, provided that owner can offer food, water, veterinary care and safe and protected shelter to the pet, according to the bill.

"Today more than ever, people consider their pets as part of the family, not just personal property to be divvied up like an appliance or furniture. When it comes to legal separation, it is important to consider the care of the animal," Quirk said.