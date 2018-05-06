California Named 'Most Fun' State in 2018: Report

Live it up, Californians.

The Golden State has been dubbed as the "most fun" state in 2018, according to a recent report from WalletHub.

Behind California, New York checked in at second on the list followed by Nevada, Florida and Illinois, respectively, according to the report. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Delaware settled as the 48th "most fun" state in the country followed by Mississippi in the 49th position and West Virginia in last.

What the word "fun" means to one person versus another obviously varies. In order to account for varying definitions, WalletHub examined a host of factors — focused primarily on entertainment and recreation as well as nightlife activities in a given state — when compiling its rankings.

California specifically finished tied for first place in number of the analyzed factors: most restaurants per capita, most movie theaters per capita, most performing arts theaters per capita and most fitness centers per capita, according to the report.