California Says Private Data for 600,000 People Exposed

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    A California agency says private information for about 600,000 people may have been exposed during the burglary of a state building.

    The Department of Developmental Services said Friday that the confidential information may have been seen during a Feb. 11 break-in at one of its Sacramento buildings.

    Burglars ransacked files, damaged and stole state property and started a fire. Fire sprinklers doused many records.

    Officials say they have no evidence that personal and health information was revealed but are notifying clients and the public "out of an abundance of caution.''

    The burglars could have seen information for about 582,000 clients. They also could have seen personal information for about 15,000 employees of regional centers, service providers, job-seekers and parents of minors enrolled in departmental programs.

    The break-in is under investigation.

