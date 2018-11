Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate a fast-moving wildfire that exploded in size Thursday, threatening several Northern California communities and forcing panicked residents to race to help neighbors who had to drive through walls of flames to escape. The Camp Fire burning in Butte County has torched at least 8,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. It was not immediately known if there were injuries or fatalities. See the photos from the fire so far: