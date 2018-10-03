The Coast Guard offloaded more than 22,000 pounds of cocaine Wednesday, with an estimated worth of over $300 million.

The drugs were seized in late August until the middle of September.

Three Coast Guard ships, Stratton, Seneca, and Active, intercepted eight suspected smuggling vessels.

Stratton cased more than 16,400 pounds of cocaine, Seneca nearly 3,000 pounds, and Active about 2,600 pounds, the military branch announced Wednesday.

“We’re trying to keep the drugs off the streets,” said USCG Culinary Specialist Francys Blodgett. “When we get that call and we got those 7 boardings, it was just – we don't even feel exhausted or anything. It was just rewarding.”

The alleged smuggling vessels were found off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America, according to the Coast Guard.

"These interdiction results take hundreds of millions of dollars away from these criminal networks that work to undermine the rule of law in South and Central America,” said Captain Craig Wieschhorster, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Stratton.

The Coast Guard detained 23 suspected smugglers during these operations.

The 11 tons of cocaine was offloaded around 9:30 a.m.