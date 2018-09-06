Southwestern College is located at 900 Otay Lakes Rd. in Chula Vista.

A threat to Southwestern College from a student has forced officials to evacuate its Chula Vista campus and all centers Thursday, according to the college.

The Southwestern College Police Department (SWCPD) was investigating the threat, which Southerwestern College deemed credible.

A spokesperson for the college told NBC 7 a student overheard another student make a threat during a math class. The student alerted their parent who in turn alerted the school.

The spokesperson did not specify what the threat was but said it was not related to a threat made last year.

"In an abundance of caution while we investigate, the college is canceling all classes and evacuating all campuses," said Southwestern College Superintendent & President Dr. Kindred Murillo.

Southwestern's main campus on Otay Lakes Road and three satellite campuses in National City, Otay Ranch and San Ysidro, plus their Crown Cove Aquatic Center on Silver Strand were all evacuated.

The Chula Vista Police Department was assisting with evacuations, which the department called precautionary.

By 11 a.m., evacuations at the Chula Vista campus had concluded and CVPD cleared the scene as SWCPD continued their sweep of the empty school.

CVPD said it was safe to return to the area but the campus would remain closed until SWCPD finds it safe to return.

All classes at all centers were canceled for the remainder of the day. It was not clear if the campuses would reopen on Friday.

There were no threats to other schools, CVPD said.

Southwestern College's main campus and three satellite campuses combined serve about 20,000 students.

No other information was available.

