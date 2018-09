The Delta Fire burning in Shasta and Trinity counties has prompted another Interstate 5 closure, officials announced Thursday. The freeway closure is just north of Lake Shasta and up to Highway 89.

California Highway Patrol's Mount Shasta division said northbound I-5, north of Gibson Road, is shut down and southbound traffic will be closed at Mott Road.

Cal Fire reports the Delta Fire has charred more than 58,000 acres and is 17 percent contained.

No other information was immediately available.