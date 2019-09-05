Sheriff's Deputy Helps Free Bear Trapped in Tahoe Dumpster

A sheriff's deputy helps free a bear from a dumpster in the Lake Tahoe area. (Sept. 4, 2019)

That's one brave sheriff's deputy.

Perched on top of a dumpster housing a trapped bear, a sheriff's deputy in the Lake Tahoe area managed to open a hatch and free the animal from the large enclosure.

The dumpster rescue happened Wednesday morning at Northstar California Resort, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Video of the rescue showed Deputy Nevins open a swinging door on the dumpster, allowing the bear to poke its head and paws out and eventually climb to freedom.

"He was shooed off and left, but not before giving Nevins the hairy eyeball," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.