'Peek-a-Boo!' Deputy Plays Hide-and-Seek With Bear in Tahoe

"Peek-a-boo!"

That's how the Placer County Sheriff's Office quite accurately captioned a video showcasing a deputy play a friendly game of hide-and-seek with a bear rummaging through some trash at a gas station in Tahoe City.

"This is prime time for bears to come out of hibernation in search of food, and they're not shy about getting into your homes, cars, garbage cans, you name it!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

While the bear in the video is irresistibly adorable, the sheriff's office made sure to remind people to steer clear of the wild animals if they come across them.

"Friendly tip: please don't engage the bears — they may look cute and fluffy, but they have real instincts!" the sheriff's office wrote.