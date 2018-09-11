As staff and patients were evacuated from a Kaiser Permanente in Downey following reports of a possible active shooter, deputies and officers were seen entering the hospital in riot gear as they went room-by-room in the search Tuesday.

Authorities were asking employees to shelter in place and residents to avoid the area as the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed one person was in custody.

Mayor Sean Ashton told NBC4 in a phone interview that there is no immediate threat to the hospital or people in the area. He did not have details about the individual who was in custody or where the person was apprehended.

Downey police confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was assisting Downey Police with the "fluid" situation at the hospital located at 9333 Imperial Highway as reports emerged just before noon. The hospital is next to a large shopping center called the Downey Landing.

Police and sheriff's vehicles were seen swarming the intersection of Imperial Highway and Bellflower Boulevard as a row of armed officers marched inside one of the facilities' buildings.

Patients and staff were marched out, with hands over their heads, as authorities worked to clear each room.

The incident was reported in Building A, but all buildings were being cleared as a precaution.

While the sheriff's department said one person had been detained, it wasn't immediately clear if there were more suspects involved still on the property.

A staging area for employees and those evacuated from the building was set up at the Jack in the Box at Imperial Highway and Bellflower Boulevard.

The scare at the Downey hospital comes on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

