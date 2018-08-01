Driver Steals Sacramento Police Cruiser

A man was captured on camera taking a joyride in a Sacramento police cruiser. A good Samaritan captured the chaotic scene. He thought something was wrong because the driver was being reckless. The good Samaritan followed the driver to a gas station and then made a citizen’s arrest while waiting for police to arrive. The good Samaritan says it was a wild night that he won't forget. Police say an officer had originally stepped out of the patrol car to respond to a call. The suspect then stole the patrol car. Police say they're investigating and looking at ways to prevent any other patrol cars from being stolen. (Published 3 hours ago)

