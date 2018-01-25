A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Thursday morning, according to the USGS.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center indicated that a tsunami was not expected following the temblor.
The quake, which rattled just before 8:40 a.m., was reported to have hit about 102 miles west of Capetown and roughly 115 miles away from Eureka, according to the USGS.
A magnitude 5.0 aftershock followed roughly 45 minutes later, according to the USGS. The temblor also did not trigger any tsunami threats.
Thursday's earthquake activity follows a magnitude 7.9 temblor that struck off Alaska's coast early Tuesday. The quake triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastline and coastal communities as well as tsunami watches for the U.S. West Coast, but large waves never appeared.