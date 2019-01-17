Multiple Feet of Snow Piling Up Across Tahoe Ski Resorts - NBC Bay Area
Multiple Feet of Snow Piling Up Across Tahoe Ski Resorts

By Brendan Weber

Published 21 minutes ago

    Snow piles up in Soda Springs, a community near Donner Summit in the Sierra Nevada. (Jan. 17, 2019)

    A series of storms continue to dump multiple feet of fresh snow across the Sierra Nevada during a stormy week for California, bringing joy to skiers and snowboarders and comfort to those keeping an eye on the state's mountain snowpack.

    Check the list below to see how much snow has fallen across Lake Tahoe ski resorts over the past week, as reported by the resorts. Keep in mind that even more snow is forecasted to fall throughout the day Thursday.

    7-Day Snow Totals (updated as of 7 a.m. on Jan. 17):

    • Boreal Mountain Resort: 54 inches
    • Squaw Valley Resort: 53 inches
    • Northstar California Resort: 50 inches
    • Sugar Bowl Resort: 46 inches
    • Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort: 41 inches
    • Kirkwood Mountain Resort: 32 inches
    • Heavenly Mountain Resort: 19 inches

