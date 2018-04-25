'Fire Rainbow' Brightens Sky Over Pinnacles National Park - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
'Fire Rainbow' Brightens Sky Over Pinnacles National Park

By Brendan Weber

Published 21 minutes ago

    A so-called "Fire Rainbow" seen from Pinnacles National Park.

    It's a natural phenomenon sure to brighten anyone's day.

    A so-called "fire rainbow" — or circumhorizontal arc in scientific terminology — was captured lighting up the sky above Pinnacles National Park in Central California Tuesday.

    The colorful display happens when light from the sun — sitting higher than 58 degrees — refracts off of ice crystals in cirrus clouds, Anna Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained.

    "It's fairly rare," Schneider said.

    People situated in the middle latitude areas of the planet can sometimes see a "fire rainbow" around noon during the mid-summer months if the proper conditions align, according to Schneider.

