'Fire Rainbow' Brightens Sky Over Pinnacles National Park

It's a natural phenomenon sure to brighten anyone's day.

A so-called "fire rainbow" — or circumhorizontal arc in scientific terminology — was captured lighting up the sky above Pinnacles National Park in Central California Tuesday.

The colorful display happens when light from the sun — sitting higher than 58 degrees — refracts off of ice crystals in cirrus clouds, Anna Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained.

"It's fairly rare," Schneider said.

People situated in the middle latitude areas of the planet can sometimes see a "fire rainbow" around noon during the mid-summer months if the proper conditions align, according to Schneider.