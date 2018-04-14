2 Killed, Others Hurt in Fire at Los Angeles Music Studio

Two people died and two others were critically injured Saturday when a fire ripped through Top Notch Recordings in Studio City.

The fire was reported around 6:54 a.m. at 3779 N. Cahuenga Blvd, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman. The two people who died in the fire were declared dead at the scene, while two other victims were transported to a hospital. One other person was injured, but was listed in fair condition, Bastman said.

At least 30 firefighters and seven Los Angeles Fire Department engines responded to the blaze, finding heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene. LAFD Assistant Chief Patrick Butler said the victims' bodies were found "in various places of the building."

An employee at a Chevron gas station across from the studio said he saw six people running out of the building and at least two transported in an ambulance.

The gas station employee, Ashok, who declined to give his last name, said people in the studio frequent the gas station for snacks. He described them as men in their 20s and 30s.

Arson investigators were at the scene as the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

