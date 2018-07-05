Fireworks Barge in Lake Tahoe Catches Fire After Fourth of July Show - NBC Bay Area
Fireworks Barge in Lake Tahoe Catches Fire After Fourth of July Show

By Brendan Weber

Published 41 minutes ago

    Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District
    A fireworks barge catches fire after a fireworks show at Lake Tahoe. (July 5, 2018)

    The festive "Lights on the Lake" Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Tahoe Wednesday night wasn't the only show to send bright flashes into the night sky.

    A barge used as a platform to launch fireworks into the air over South Lake Tahoe caught fire after the show came to a close, according to fire officials and NBC affiliate KCRA.

    The fire ignited just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to KCRA. Firefighters managed to douse the flames within six minutes. No injuries were reported.

    A crew also placed a containment boom in the water around the barge to trap any possible contaminants, fire officials stated.

    Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the blaze, according to KCRA.

    Further information was not available.

