Former Teacher Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Having Sex With Teen Student
Former Teacher Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Having Sex With Teen Student

By City News Service

Published 2 hours ago

    KNBC-TV
    A former teacher at the exclusive Brentwood School pleaded no contest Thursday to sex-related charges involving a 17-year-old one-time student.

    Aimee Palmitessa, 47, was immediately sentenced to three years behind bars following her plea to three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

    Palmitessa had sex over the course of the summer in 2017 with the teenage boy, who was once a student in one of her classes, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

    She was arrested after the teenager informed authorities about what had happened, according to prosecutors.

    Palmitessa -- who was released on bond following her August 2017 arrest by Los Angeles police -- is set to surrender May 1 to begin serving her time behind bars.

    Copyright City News Service
