Former La Jolla Country Day School Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor

Former teacher Jonathan Sammartinoe was arrested on three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda is in La Jolla with more. (Published 2 hours ago)

A former teacher at La Jolla Country Day School (LCDS) has been arrested on sexual assault charges, police confirmed.

Jonathan Sammartino was arrested near San Jose on three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to a statement released by the school.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Brent Williams said Sammartino is charged with one count of statutory rape and two counts involving sex acts with a minor.

According to a statement from The Harker School in San Jose where Sammartino taught beginning this school year, he was arrested Tuesday based on "allegations of a sexual assault of a student under 18 years of age at his former school in San Diego."

Sammartino is on administrative leave during the investigation, the school said.

Sammartino taught upper-level social science courses in LCDS's Upper School (high school) from 2012 to 2016. He also lectured at UCSD, according to his staff bio on The Harker School's website.

LCDS says it was notified of the incident Wednesday through the school's background check system and the incident was later confirmed by police.

It is not known if Sammartino’s alleged victims include current or former students of LCDS and it is unknown when and where the alleged crimes were reported.

SDPD is investigating the case.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.