Gov. Newsom Deploys 'DMV Strike Team' to Modernize Troubled Agency - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Gov. Newsom Deploys 'DMV Strike Team' to Modernize Troubled Agency

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gas Tax Repeal Initiative to Go Before California Voters
    Getty Images
    Un cartel de la Oficina del Departamento de Vehículo Automotores (DMV) de California, el 9 de mayo de 2017. (Foto: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is launching an effort to modernize the state's embattled Department of Motor Vehicles.

    Newsom on Wednesday appointed Marybel Batjer to lead a "strike team" focused on finding new DMV leadership and recommending reforms to improve service. Batjer is the secretary of the state government operations agency and will retain that job during her six-month role at the DMV.

    The DMV has been under fire for long lines and voter registration errors. It’s under a state audit. Its former director, Jean Shiomoto, retired last month.

    Newsom says the agency has been "chronically mismanaged" and is failing in its mission to serve customers.

    Newsom didn't announce an expected price tag for modernizing the agency.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices