Sen. Joel Anderson appeared on NBC 7 in 2014 to discuss a proposed legislation.

A San Diego-area lawmaker is apologizing for words he used during an altercation with a lobbyist at a steakhouse in Sacramento.

A female lobbyist is alleging she was physically threatened by Sen. Joel Anderson of Alpine at a fundraiser on Aug. 13, according to published reports.



The LA Times cited several sources as saying Anderson threatened to “bitch slap” the lobbyist.



“I sincerely regret my word choice that was not directed at her. I welcome the Rules Committee investigation to clear up this misunderstanding,” Sen. Joel Anderson said in a written statement Tuesday.

Sources tell NBC 7 that the senator is the subject of a California Senate investigation for harassing a lobbyist with the California Nurses Association.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Anderson and the lobbyist got into an argument during a fundraiser at the Diplomat Steakhouse where guests were drinking alcohol.

NBC 7 has confirmed the incident involved physical and verbal harassment by Anderson.

Anderson has served two terms in the state senate and one term in the state assembly.

He is currently running for the District 4 seat on the State Board of Equalization.