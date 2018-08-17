The LAPD bomb squad halted traffic at LAX to investigate a truck -- but it turned out to be full of replica guns and grenades. Angie Crouch reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (Published 51 minutes ago)

A truck filled with fake firearms and replica grenades prompted the Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad to respond to Los Angeles International Airport and shut down traffic on Friday morning. The weapons turned out to be movie props, police said.

Traffic diversions were put in place at LAX after Los Angeles airport police conducted a random vehicle inspection at a checkpoint on the lower level. Around 8:20 a.m., officers spotted what they thought was a firearm inside the white pickup truck.

The driver informed airport police that he had a fake handgun, rifle and several replica grenades inside the truck. LAPD's bomb squad was called to the scene, LAX Airport Police Capt. Michael Scolaro said.





The weapons in the vehicle were quickly determined to be movie props, according to the LAPD.

The man -- who police say has an interest in military memorabilia -- was detained for questioning. The pickup truck remains in LAPD's possession.



The discovery forced officials to push traffic to the upper level on World Way North.

By 9:50 a.m. all police activity had concluded and all traffic lanes were reopened, but residual slowing was expected.