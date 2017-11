A snowboarder flies through the air at Northstar Resort near Truckee.

It's time to dust off those skis and pack those snowboards in the car.

Ski season at Lake Tahoe has arrived, and a number of resorts have either opened or are just days away from opening up the slopes for business.

Opening Day for Tahoe Ski Resorts:

Heavenly Ski Resort: Friday, November 17

Squaw Valley: Friday, November 17

Alpine Meadows: Saturday, November 18



Kirkwood Mountain Resort: Wednesday, November 22

Northstar California Resort: Thursday, November 23



Boreal Mountain Resort: Open

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Open

Video Death Toll in NorCal Shooting Spree Rises to Five

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort: No opening date announced

Sierra At Tahoe: No opening date announced

Diamond Peak: No opening date announced

Video Flash Flood Watch in Effect for North Bay Counties

Homewood Mountain Resort: No opening date announced