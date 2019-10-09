Map: Tracking Wildfires in California

Fall is one of the most dangerous times of the year when it comes to wildfires in California

Santa Ana winds, produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California's mountain ranges, are common in the fall and have a long history of fanning destructive wildfires in the region.

In fact, seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.

You can use the map above to track current wildfires in California and across the nation.