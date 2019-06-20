Sea Lion Charges and Bites Teen in Water at Pismo Beach - NBC Bay Area
Sea Lion Charges and Bites Teen in Water at Pismo Beach

By KSBY/NBC News

Published 23 minutes ago

    Attacks like this are extremely rare. The teen was attacked while in the water on Pismo Beach. As seen on the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019)

    A California teen is recovering after she was attacked by a sea lion on Pismo Beach. 

    For Megan Pagnini, last Friday was a fun beach day with friends now turned into a painful memory. 

    "I was just kinda jumping around, dancing, just having fun and they were taking funny pictures of me," she said. "And we were all laughing, and then a sea lion attacked me." 

    A photo taken by Pagnini's friend shows what happened next. In it, you can see a sea lion charging at her in the water. 

    "I felt it on my leg and I looked down and freaked out. I didn't know what it was. All I knew is something was attacking me," Megan said. 

