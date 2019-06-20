Sea Lion Charges and Bites Teen in Water at Pismo Beach

Attacks like this are extremely rare. The teen was attacked while in the water on Pismo Beach. As seen on the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019)

A California teen is recovering after she was attacked by a sea lion on Pismo Beach.

For Megan Pagnini, last Friday was a fun beach day with friends now turned into a painful memory.

"I was just kinda jumping around, dancing, just having fun and they were taking funny pictures of me," she said. "And we were all laughing, and then a sea lion attacked me."

A photo taken by Pagnini's friend shows what happened next. In it, you can see a sea lion charging at her in the water.

"I felt it on my leg and I looked down and freaked out. I didn't know what it was. All I knew is something was attacking me," Megan said.

Read more here.