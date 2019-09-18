Photos: President Trump's Two-Day Moneymaking Visit to California

President Trump was in California Tuesday and Wednesday for a fundraising visit that was expected to deliver about $15 million from wealthy Republicans in the Bay Area and Southern California.



California has long been a reliable source of cash for politicians from both parties. Trump's visit started Tuesday with a Bay Area lunch. The President attended fundraising dinner Tuesday night in Beverly Hills dinner at the home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer.



He was expected to raise more money at a breakfast Wednesday morning in LA before a lunch in San Diego. That stop will include a visit to the border wall.