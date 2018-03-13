President Trump to Visit San Diego

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from MCAS Miramar with an overview of President Donald Trump's visit to San Diego County.

President Donald Trump left Washington, D.C. en route to San Diego before most San Diegans were awake Tuesday and is expected to arrive around noon.

It will be a brief visit by the president, only lasting three or four hours, and the agenda is full.

Once here, he will tour the prototypes built for his proposed border wall in the area near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry along the U.S.-Mexico border and speak to U.S. Marines at MCAS Miramar.

Before the afternoon commute begins, the president should be on his way to Los Angeles International Airport where he's expected to continue on to Santa Monica to participate in a roundtable with members of the Republican National Committee.

Extra security is in place for the president's visit including road closures and restrictions on parking near the border wall prototypes. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department also issued a number of banned items from the area including poles for flags or banners.

Port of entries along the U.S.-Mexico border will not be closed during the president's visit, according to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement officials.

On the Mexico side of the border, streets near the prototypes have been blocked off. Tractor-trailer rigs have been parked along the U.S. side of the fence to block the view from Mexico. Some photographers and journalists are using vehicles or risers to get high enough to see the visit from their vantage point.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen arrived in San Diego Monday on her way home from South Korea.

Nielsen spent the morning getting an aerial tour of the border wall prototypes before landing at the U.S. Coast Guard. She also got a tour of some of San Diego’s most important ports, by boat.

It was Nielsen’s first visit to San Diego since her confirmation in December 2017. She will be touring the wall prototypes with President Trump on Tuesday.





The president will be briefed by Department of Homeland Security officials on what they learned during the construction of the prototypes. Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told the Associated Press it's expected the president will also meet with border agents and officers to ask what they need to secure the border.



Last week, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions claimed California's law declaring itself a sanctuary state harms agents. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit challenging laws in California that are considered some of the most generous protections in the nation for immigrants facing deportation.

On Feb. 27, the Trump administration prevailed in a federal lawsuit brought by the state of California and advocacy groups that was aimed at halting the construction of a proposed border wall south of San Diego.

The lawsuit had argued that the administration overreached by waiving laws requiring environmental and other reviews before construction can begin.

