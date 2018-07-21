Possible Hostage Situation Underway at Los Angeles Area Trader Joe's

A police pursuit ended in the Silver Lake area at a Trader Joe's with shots fired and a suspect inside on Saturday afternoon.

When Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m., the pursuit vehicle was visible, crashed into a pole.

"(The suspect) jumped out of the car and it looked like he shot some rounds off when he got out of the car," Dan Zito, who said he was only feet away from the crash, said. "And (the police) returned some fire at him, but he ran straight in [to the Trader Joe’s]."



Moments later, LAPD approached the vehicle and rescued one person that was left behind in the pursuit vehicle.

From that point forward, the LAPD was tactically working to rescue employees and suspects trapped inside. Both customers and workers could be seen running from the store to safety, but at least one customer was taken out of the store with injuries and appeared to require immediate medical attention.

Police had surrounded the Trader Joe's and were still working to rescue people trapped inside and take control of the store as of approximately 4:15 p.m. local time.

At one point, a young male hostage was able to walk out of the front door, as police were said to be in contact with the suspect.

As of 4:45 p.m., the barricade was still ongoing with SWAT vehicles in position and a location to perform emergency triage, if necessary.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.