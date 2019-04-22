Quake Sways Buildings in Mexico City; Some Evacuations - NBC Bay Area
Quake Sways Buildings in Mexico City; Some Evacuations

There were no initial reports of damage or injury.

By Jason Kandel

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Workers evacuated from a federal building after an earthquake wait on a sidewalk of Paseo de la Reforma street in Mexico City, Monday, April 22, 2019. A magnitude 5.4 earthquake in southern Mexico caused tall buildings to sway in the Mexican capital Monday, prompting hundreds of office workers to briefly evacuate along the central avenue.

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake in southern Mexico caused tall buildings to sway in the Mexican capital Monday, prompting hundreds of office workers to briefly evacuate along a central avenue.

There were no initial reports of damage or injury. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was in southern Mexico near the border between Oaxaca and Guerrero states, more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) from the capital.

It struck at a depth of about 11 miles (18 kilometers). Mexico City is built on a former lakebed, meaning earthquakes even far away are often felt strongly in the capital.

City authorities said Monday's quake was not severe enough to merit activation of emergency loudspeakers and cellphone alerts.

AP

