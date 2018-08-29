RV Leads CHP on Chase

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Driver Uses Stolen Motorhome in I-15 Pursuit

UP NEXT

A recreational vehicle with its expandable sides fully extended was the subject of a pursuit between Riverside and San Diego counties Wednesday.

The full-sized motorhome was stolen from a Menifee RV dealer, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the driver traveled from Interstate 215 near Menifee at 1 p.m. into San Diego County via southbound I-15.

When the driver reached Gopher Canyon, he exited the interstate but drove back on heading south.

CHP Officer Mary Bailey said speeds in the pursuit ranged from 25 to 60 mph.

The RV eventually stopped at Auto Parkway where the driver was taken into custody.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.